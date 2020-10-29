Brazil's Ambev quarterly profit falls 9.4%

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA reported a 9.4% drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as weak demand during the pandemic put pressure on prices and margins.

The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said net income fell to 2.36 billion reais ($419.63 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.6 billion reais a year earlier. ($1 = 5.6240 reais) (Reporting by Christian Plumb in Sao Paulo and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)