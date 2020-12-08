America Movil says regulator IFT imposes new measures to limit its market power

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s America Movil said on Tuesday that the Telecommunications Institute (IFT), a regulatory body, had adjusted actions aimed at limiting the company’s power in the market, suppressing some measures but also adding new ones.

America Movil, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said the resolution did not reflect the effective existing competition or the deep changes in the sector six years after measures were imposed to limit the company’s market power.

The company said it would challenge the IFT’s resolution. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Cassandra Garrison)