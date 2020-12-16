Argentina says economy shrank 10.2% in Q3 2020 vs same 2019 period

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product contracted 10.2% in the third quarter of 2020 versus the same 2019 period, the government’s Indec statistics office said on Wednesday.

The country went on lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic in late March, weakening Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

Many anti-virus restrictions have been relaxed since then, although the country remains in recession. The government expects a recovery to begin in the first half of next year. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Chris Reese)