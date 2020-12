SANTIAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina announced a primary fiscal deficit of 58.693 bln pesos ($722 million) in November versus a deficit of 6.397 bln pesos in the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

In October, the country posted a deficit of 81.627 billion pesos. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Aislinn Laing, editing by Chris Reese)