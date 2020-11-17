Brazil central bank changes time for interest rate announcements

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday that it is moving the time to announce the decisions of its interest rate-setting monetary policy committee, known as ‘Copom’, to a half-hour later on the second day of its two-day meetings.

The next two-day policy meeting is set for Dec. 8 and 9. Currently, the Copom decision and accompanying statement are published at any time after 6:00 pm on the second day, which is always a Wednesday.

“The change will be made due to the change in the closing times of domestic markets. The time of publication of the Copom minutes will not be changed,” the central bank said in a statement.

Copom minutes are published at 8:00 am on the Tuesday of the week following the policy decision and statement. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by David Gregorio)