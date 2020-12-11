Brazil's Belo Monte dam owners challenge order to raise outflow

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The consortium that owns the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in the Amazon is asking Brazil’s government to reconsider an order to increase water outflow from its massive dam, which will reduce both power generation and profits.

Norte Energia said in a statement on Friday that it would continue to challenge the order from state environmental protection agency Ibama, which has already affected water flows from the world’s fourth largest dam.

The consortium, whose shareholders include state-run utility Eletrobras SA, miner Vale SA and power companies Neoenergia, Cemig and Light, was ordered last month by a court to obey the Ibama order.

Ibama has argued that water levels on the Xingu river were too low on a section below the dam called Volta Grande, hurting the environment and the livelihood of indigenous communities living downstream, which are now larger than expected when the dam was built.

Directing more water to the river and less to the turbines reduces turbine generation by Belo Monte at a time when most of Brazil’s hydroelectric dams are already producing well below capacity due to low water levels.

Although Ibama’s order is limited to a few months, at Norte Energia there are fears it could be extended into 2021.

“The pressure from Ibama has been very strong,” said a source with knowledge of Norte Energia’s situation, requesting anonymity.

“The consequences are really very serious for the dam. This would stop the generation of a lot of energy,” he added.

A second source close to Norte Energia confirmed that the issue is viewed with concern by consortium shareholders. In a worst case scenario, the business could “fail” because the dam would no longer be able to deliver on its commitments, the source said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa, writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)