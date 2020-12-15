Brazil regulator to further analyze outflow at Belo Monte dam

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil environmental regulator Ibama will carry out additional analysis of studies delivered by energy producer Norte Energia regarding the impact of its massive Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came after Reuters revealed last week that shareholders in Norte Energia, including Eletrobras, Cemig and Neoenergia SA, were concerned about limits the regulator was studying to require a higher rate of water flow at the dam, citing impacts to the environment and local indigenous communities.