Brazil risks market distortions if fiscal discipline not pursued -Campos Neto

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets are at risk of disruption and distorted prices if the government fails to resume its reform agenda of fiscal discipline and slashing public spending, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

In a remote address to the “Freedom and Democracy Forum”, Campos Neto also said Brazil’s high debt is one reason long-term interest rates are higher than other countries, and warned employment will take longer to recover than other parts of the economy. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)