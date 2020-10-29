Brazil's central govt posts $13.2 bln primary budget deficit in Sept -treasury

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 76.2 billion reais ($13.2 billion) in September, the Treasury said on Thursday, as the COVID-19 crisis continued to depress tax revenues and fuel heavy emergency spending.

It was less than the 79.7 billion reais deficit economists in a Reuters poll had forecast, and took the shortfall excluding interest payments in the first nine months of the year to 677.4 billion reais, Treasury said, compared with a 72.5 billion reais deficit a year ago.