Brazil economy recovering, COVID-19 receding -economy minister

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is recovering and the COVID-19 virus is receding, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday, adding the economic rebound will continue to create jobs and reduce unemployment between now and the end of the year.

Speaking in a ceremony in Brasilia alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, Guedes said official data showing an increase in unemployment do not take into account Brazil’s tens of millions of unregistered and informal workers. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)