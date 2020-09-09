Brazil inflation in August a monthly 0.24%, annual rate of 2.44% - IBGE

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer price inflation, as measured by the IPCA index, was 0.24% in August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, almost exactly in line with the 0.23% that economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

Prices rose 2.44% in the 12 months through August, again almost exactly the same as the median forecast of 2.42% in a Reuters poll, and still well below the central bank’s end-year target of 4.00%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)