Brazil inflation rises to 0.86% in October, annual rate 3.92% - IBGE

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer price inflation, as measured by the IPCA index, was 0.86% in October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, almost exactly in line with the 0.83% that economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

Prices rose 3.92% in the 12 months through October, again almost exactly in line with the median forecast of 3.90% in a Reuters poll, and close to the central bank’s end-year target of 4.00%. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Gareth Jones)