Brazil's September federal tax revenue up 2% to 119.8 bln reais -tax agency

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue rose to 119.8 billion reais ($21.4 billion) in September, the federal tax service said on Wednesday, up 2% in real terms on the same month last year.

It was slightly more than the 118.5 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and brought the total tax take in the first nine months of the year to 1.03 trillion reais, down 11.7% from a year earlier, the revenue service said.