Brazil govt planning return to fiscal normality, does not see second COVID-19 wave -treasury secretary

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s treasury is planning a return to “normal” next year in stabilizing public finances and pressing ahead with economic reforms as there is no indication a second wave of COVID-19 is coming, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Thursday.

In a live online debate hosted by MAG Investimentos, Funchal said if there is a second wave the government can use special credit facilities not subject to its spending cap rule, or include something similar to this year’s “State of Calamity” emergency budget in the “federative pact” reform bill. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)