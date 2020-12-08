UPDATE 4-Brazil's BRF eyes expansion in home, halal markets in 10-year plan

(Adds financial details and background on planned production bases abroad, updates stock price)

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA is focusing on growth at home and in halal markets like Turkey and Saudi Arabia as it seeks to more than triple its revenue over the next decade, company executives said on Tuesday.

BRF, whose shares were up nearly 12% at 23.79 reais at midday, said it aims to spend about 55 billion reais ($10.8 billion) in the next 10 years to increase the business organically.

It is eying expansion in markets where consumers buy processed food products like pizzas and chicken nuggets.

The plan also includes opening production bases in North America, Europe or selected Asian countries, executives said. They have studied 50 countries for possible investment including the United States, Canada and Mexico, but they declined to elaborate.

The company, which owns the Sadia brand in Brazil and Banvit in Turkey, aims to derive 70% of its revenue from value-added products over 10 years, up from 50% now, management said during a presentation.

The plan indicates a move away from BRF’s more commoditized business of selling fresh chicken and pork products in favor of increasing market share in areas such as ready-meals and pet products.

Chief Executive Lorival Luz said the latter represents a 40 billion-real market in Brazil, where BRF could become the second-biggest player in five years.

The company pledged not to over-borrow to finance growth and to set limits for indebtedness over the period when the investment will be made.

BRF said net debt over the period would not surpass three times EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a measure of profitability.

BRF also said it could raise net revenue to about 65 billion reais per year between 2021 and 2023.

In the nine months to September, the company reported net revenue of almost 23 billion reais, driven by strong domestic demand fueled by a government cash aid program during the coronavirus pandemic.

BRF said it aims to increase net revenue and EBITDA by around 2.5 times between 2024 and 2026. It expects more than 60% of that revenue growth to come from its home market. It hopes for annual revenue of 100 billion reais by 2030, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. ($1 = 5.09 reais)