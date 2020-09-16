Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brexit concerns weigh on FTSE 100, Hut Group soars

By Reuters Staff

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 falls 0.2%

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as fears of a disorderly exit for the UK from the European Union kept risk sentiment subdued, while shares of The Hut Group surged in the biggest UK initial public offering since 2013.

The e-commerce firm rose 24.9% in its first day of trading.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 were down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, with banking stocks and insurers among the biggest decliners.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

