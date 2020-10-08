London stocks gain on U.S. stimulus hopes, surge in GVC Holdings

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 gains 0.4%

Oct 8 (Reuters) - London shares rose on Thursday, supported by a positive global mood on hopes of a partial U.S. stimulus and a surge in bookmaker GVC Holdings following upbeat earnings, although gains were capped on worries about more coronavirus curbs in the UK.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.3%, with construction and travel stocks leading the gains. The mid-cap index gained 0.4%.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

In a heavy earnings day, Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC Holdings surged 7% on raising its outlook for annual core earnings after posting a 12% rise in its revenue for the third quarter.

British tobacco company Imperial Brands rose 1.3% on forecasting its full-year net revenue to be broadly flat and in line with market estimates. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)