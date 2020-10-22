FTSE 100 slips as British Airways, virus concerns weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 loses 0.4%

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 retreated on Thursday after British Airways-owner IAG posted a quarterly loss, while investors looked to a parliament address later in the day by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on the economic outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.8%, with IAG sliding 5% as the airline group further downgraded its capacity outlook for the rest of the year due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.4%, dragged by declines in real estate and industrial stocks.

Sunak is expected to unveil additional measures to help struggling firms, media reports said, as he faces growing pressure to offer more support to businesses and workers hit by tightening COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Unilever rose 0.8% after it reported a stronger-than-expected return to sales growth in the third quarter, led by emerging markets where it generates the bulk of its revenue. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)