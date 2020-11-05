UPDATE 1-London stocks gain after BoE extends stimulus programme

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* BoE expands its bond-buying programme

* Sunak to extend pandemic bailout schemes - report

* Inchcape jumps on upbeat quarterly earnings, second-half outlook

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2% (Adds comment; updates share prices)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - London stocks rose on Thursday after the Bank of England extended a stimulus programme to cushion Britain’s struggling economy as England goes into a second national lockdown. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index inched 0.2% higher, boosted by stocks of industrials and retailers , but a stronger pound and declines in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell on lower crude prices, limited gains.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.2%, with shares in rail and coach ticketing company Trainline Plc jumping 5.0% as JP Morgan upgraded the stock to ‘overweight’ after first-half results.

The BoE ramped up its already huge asset purchase programme by a further 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) and said it expects Britain’s economy to shrink by 11% in 2020, more severe than the 9.5% contraction it had forecast in August.

“An extraordinary economic shock warrants an extraordinary policy response. Today’s announcement (by BoE) shows once again that the Bank is committed to supporting the government in its economic response to the pandemic,” said Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to speak later in the day, with a report saying the government will extend its pandemic bailout schemes even after the lockdown ends on December 2.

“A reintroduction of a furlough scheme will be much more important in dealing with the impact of the new lockdown measures in the short term,” said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer, Premier Miton Investors.

Focus was also on the U.S. presidential election race, with Democratic contender Joe Biden moving closer to victory, while incumbent President Donald Trump mounted legal challenges as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome.

Auto distributor Inchcape Plc jumped 4%, after a beat-and-raise quarter, while Anglo American Plc fell 3% after the miner cut its annual metal production outlook. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)