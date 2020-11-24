Travel, commodity stocks boost London shares on vaccine optimism

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Nov 24 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in commodity stocks as investors remained hopeful of a swift economic recovery on positive COVID-19 vaccine updates, while an ease in quarantine restrictions lifted travel stocks.

The commodity-heavy index rose 0.7%, with energy and mining stocks jumping on higher crude and metal prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.7% after England said it will introduce a new test-and-release scheme on Dec. 15 allowing incoming passengers to take a COVID-19 test after five days of quarantine and to be released from any further self-isolation if they test negative.

Shares of British Airways owner IAG and low-cost airline group EasyJet Plc jumped 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively, while travel group TUI AG surged 9.7%. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)