UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 jumps as upbeat factory activity data fuels recovery hopes

Dec 1 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 jumped on Tuesday following its biggest monthly gain in more than three decades as bets of a working COVID-19 vaccine and upbeat factory activity data fuelled hopes of a global economic recovery.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.7% as data showed China’s factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November. Asia-focussed banks and trade-reliant miners were among the top boosts to the index.

In the UK, British factories recorded their fastest growth in almost three years last month.

“The FTSE 100 is a global bellwether so any data that supports cyclical recovery is going to benefit the UK markets,” said Oliver Brennan, senior macro strategist at TS Lombard.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 added 1.1%, as attention turned to Brexit trade talks with the UK set to leave the European Union within weeks.

Negotiations are still stuck on fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution because the European Union is asking too much, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Tuesday.

“Largely, UK traders do expect there to be a free-trade deal agreed,” Brennan said.

The FTSE 100 has rallied nearly 30% from an eight-year-low in March on the back of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus and, more recently, signs that an effective COVID-19 vaccine would be available before the end of the year.

But the index is still down about 16% this year, underperforming the European benchmark STOXX 600 index, on fears of the depth of the economic damage already wrought by coronavirus-related national lockdowns.

Data on Tuesday showed British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, a rare bright spot in the domestic economy. The FTSE homebuilders index rose 1.2%.

In company news, drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to sell rights to its cholesterol drug, Crestor, to German pharmaceutical company Grünenthal GmbH for an upfront payment of $320 million. Its shares were up 1.4% by 0916 GMT. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)