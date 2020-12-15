FTSE 100 slips as London goes into tougher lockdown

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 falls 0.3%, FTSE 250 flat

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday as tougher restrictions were imposed in London to curb a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, while investors awaited a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3% by 0803 GMT, with healthcare and financial stocks leading the declines.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, was flat.

London will move into England’s highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, with additional curbs on restaurants and socialising, due to increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.

In company news, online trading platform IG Group Holdings Plc gained 1.6% after forecasting a surge in first-half revenue as coronavirus-led volatility in financial markets stoked strong client activity. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)