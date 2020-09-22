Bunge partners with Brazilian agriculture trading platform Orbia

SÃO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was partnering with Brazil’s Orbia, an online platform for forward selling agricultural products and trading farming supplies.

Financial and partnership details were not disclosed.

Orbia’s platform has 170,000 users, who represent 70% of the planted area in Brazil, Bunge said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Additional reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Richard Chang)