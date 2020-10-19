Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

C&A's controlling shareholder considers selling Brazil unit, newspaper says

By Reuters Staff

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brenninkmeijer family is considering selling its stake in the Brazilian unit of Dutch fast fashion retailer C&A, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

The move comes as part of C&A’s efforts to concentrate its operations in Europe, the report said.

C&A listed its Brazilian unit on the country’s stock exchange last year but still holds a roughly 65% stake.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up