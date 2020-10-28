UPDATE 3-Mexico's CEMEX posts $1.5 bln Q3 loss on impairments

(Adds detail on growth in Central America, Caribbean)

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss of $1.54 billion hurt by impairments and despite a rise in sales after lockdowns hit the second quarter.

The company, which operates in more than 50 countries, said the loss was due to a $1.5 billion non-cash impairment of goodwill and idle assets, coupled with higher financial expenses.

It announced the impairment earlier this month, which included $1.02 billion in goodwill linked to its U.S. operations.

Despite the loss, CEO Fernando Gonzalez said he was “pleased with our performance in the third quarter in which all regions participated in earnings recovery”.

Sales rose to $3.4 billion, up 3% from a year earlier and a 17% advance on the second quarter.

“We continued to derisk the business with the reduction in our net leverage ratio and the extension of our bank maturities with the successful refinancing of the Facilities Agreement,” Gonzalez added.

The company said the goodwill impairment was driven by a “lack of visibility and high uncertainty” which caused Cemex to change its cash flow projections methodology in the United States to five from seven years and reduce its long-term growth rate to 2% from 2.5%.

Cemex also recognized a $480 million impairment charge on idle assets and permits mostly related to its U.S. operations. The company said it does not plan to restart these operations and will instead switch production to more efficient plants.

Its sales growth this quarter marked a rebound from second-quarter declines across all of CEMEX’s markets except for the United States, as the pandemic hampered construction worldwide, including industry shutdowns in Colombia, Panama and Trinidad and a two-month closure of a CEMEX plant in the Philippines.

It saw double-digit bagged cement growth in Mexico and many Central American and Caribbean countries, including Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Cemex said the growth was spurred by high levels of remittances, as well as government programs for self construction, particularly in Mexico, which saw a 14% year-on-year increase in sales.

In Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, the company reported $1.2 billion in sales, up 2% year on year.

Its U.S. sales of $1 billion were up 1%. (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Kim Coghill and Marguerita Choy)