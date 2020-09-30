Canada´s Lundin seeks mediation to stave off strike at Candelaria mine in Chile

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining, owner of the Candelaria mine in Chile, has requested government mediation in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike by one of its unions after failing to reach a contract deal, the company said on Wednesday.

The mine’s union of 350 members rejected the company’s latest most recent offer on Sept. 28, leaving negotiations at a stand-still.

“If a collective contract is not signed within this period, workers can exercise their right to strike,” the company said in a statement, reiterating its willingness to reach an agreement.

The union could not be immediately reached for comment.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tons of copper in 2019. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)