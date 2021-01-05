Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Chile's Codelco copper output up, largest private mines down in November

By Reuters Staff

SANTIAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chilean copper commission Cochilco said state miner Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, saw production rise 7% year on year in November to 166,100 tonnes, while production at BHP´s Escondida, the world’s largest mine, fell 12% to 90,800 in the same period.

Collahuasi meanwhile, a joint-venture between Anglo American and Glencore, produced 48,200 tonnes, a 15% year on year decrease. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

