BHP's Spence mine in Chile strikes early labor deal with supervisors union

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s Spence copper mine, owned by BHP Group Ltd, said on Saturday it had struck an early deal with its union of supervisors on a contract that will run until November 2023.

The company did not disclose details of the deal.

BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile also reached agreement with its supervisors last month, averting the threat of a strike at the world´s largest copper deposit.

Chile is the world’s top copper producer.