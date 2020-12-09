Chile's cenbank says economy will shrink more than expected in 2020 as coronavirus bites

SANTIAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank on Wednesday said the economy of the world’s top copper producer would contract by 5.75% to 6.25% in 2020, a sharper fall than previously predicted, as the coronavirus continued to weigh heavily on its output.

The bank, however, predicted gross domestic product would rebound between 5.5% and 6.5% in 2021, according to its Ipom quarterly economic report, a stronger recovery than initially expected. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Andrew Heavens)