UPDATE 1-Chile says manufacturing, copper output fall in August

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chile´s manufacturing output plunged 8.2% in August, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, dragged down by a fall in the production of copper.

Copper output in Chile, the world’s top producer of the red metal, fell 5.5% year-on-year to 489,461 tons in August. The agency attributed the decline to less mineral processing among important companies in the sector.

The coronavirus outbreak has ravaged Chile´s economy and bussinesses, but the South American nation´s all-important mining sector continued to operate throughout the pandemic with reduced staffing.

January to August production of copper remains 0.6% over the same period last year, at 3.8 million tonnes.

INE said the drop in manufacturing output was in part a result of the closure of restaurants, hotels and other businesses, which led to a reduction in demand for products such as bread.