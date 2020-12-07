Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 pct

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Monday, in line with expectations, as policymakers continue a push to stimulate the economy of the world’s top copper producing country.

Traders and analysts predicted Chile’s rate, its lowest in a decade, would remain unchanged for the next year at least as the country struggles to recover from the coronavirus-induced economic malaise.

Chile has kept its interest rate steady following successive cuts through late March, when it warned of a “severe” economic contraction as a result of the pandemic. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chris Reese)