Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 pct

By Reuters Staff

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Monday, in line with expectations, as policymakers continue a push to stimulate the economy of the world’s top copper producing country.

Traders and analysts predicted Chile’s rate, its lowest in a decade, would remain unchanged for the next year at least as the country struggles to recover from the coronavirus-induced economic malaise.

Chile has kept its interest rate steady following successive cuts through late March, when it warned of a “severe” economic contraction as a result of the pandemic. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chris Reese)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up