Sept 7 (Reuters) -
* China Jan-Aug iron ore imports at 760 mln tonnes - customs
* China Jan-Aug crude oil imports at 368 mln tonnes - customs
* China Jan-Aug coal imports at 221 mln tonnes - customs
* China Jan-Aug natural gas imports at 65.07 mln tonnes - customs
* China Jan-Aug soybean imports at 64.74 mln tonnes - customs
* China Jan-Aug unwrought copper imports at 4.27 mln tonnes - customs
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.