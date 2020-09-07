Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China Jan-Aug iron ore imports at 760 mln tonnes - customs

By Reuters Staff

Sept 7 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-Aug iron ore imports at 760 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Aug crude oil imports at 368 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Aug coal imports at 221 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Aug natural gas imports at 65.07 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Aug soybean imports at 64.74 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Aug unwrought copper imports at 4.27 mln tonnes - customs

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill

