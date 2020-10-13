Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

China Jan-Sept crude oil imports up 12.7% y/y at 416 mln tonnes - Customs

By Reuters Staff

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-Sept crude oil imports up 12.7% year-on-year at 416 million tonnes, according to a statement by China’s General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

* China Jan-Sept soybean imports up 15.5% year-on-year at 74.53 million tonnes - Customs

* China Jan-Sept coal imports down 4.4% year-on-year at 239 million tonnes - Customs

* China Jan-Sept natural gas imports up 3.7% year-on-year at 73.73 million tonnes - Customs

* China Jan-Sept iron ore imports up 10.8% year-on-year at 868 million tonnes - Customs

* China Jan-Sept pork imports up 132.2% year-on-year at 3.29 million tonnes; beef imports up 38.8% year-on-year at 1.57 million tonnes - Customs (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up