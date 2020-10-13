China September meat imports at 834,000 tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China imported 834,000 tonnes of meat in September, customs data showed on Tuesday, similar to last month, as the country continues stocking up on protein after a plunge in its pork output.

The large volume, slightly higher than last month’s 832,000 tonnes, suggests there has been little impact from the suspension of exports by some overseas plants facing coronavirus outbreaks among workers.

Imports for the first nine months of the year are up 72% at 7.41 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said.