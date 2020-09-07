Hong Kong shares slump as possible SMIC blacklisting sinks tech names

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.43% China Enterprises index HSCE falls 1.21%

* SMIC shares slump nearly 23% after report of possible blacklisting

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Monday as global investors stepped back from sectors seen as over-valued, and as the possible blacklisting of China’s largest chipmaker by the Trump administration weighed on tech names.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 105.80 points or 0.43% at 24,589.65. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.21% to 9,764.82. It was the fourth straight day of losses for the Hang Seng index. ** Hong Kong shares of China’s largest chipmaker, SMIC, tumbled 22.88%. ** The Trump administration is considering whether to add SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official told Reuters, as the United States escalates its crackdown on Chinese companies. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng the IT sector dipped 3.22% as sentiment soured. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AIA Group Ltd, which gained 5.99%, while the biggest loser was WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, which fell 3.56%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.87% at 3,292.59 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 2.11%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.48%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.5%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8318 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.17% firmer than the previous close of 6.8435. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Petroleum & Chemical Corp up 2.33%, followed by China Gas Holdings Ltd, gaining 1.36% and China Vanke Co Ltd, up by 0.82%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Meituan Dianping, which was down 5.19%, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.48% and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, down by 3.4%. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Hugh Lawson)