Hong Kong stocks end higher as investors bet on vaccine progress

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Thursday, lifted by hopes for additional U.S. economic stimulus and optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine that could potentially bring the pandemic under control.

** Britain approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history.

** Meanwhile, the Institute of Microbiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences said on Thursday that it worked with China’s Chongqing Zhifei to carry out phase III trial of a coronavirus vaccine in Hunan province in November.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 195.92 points or 0.74% at 26,728.50. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.12% to 10,586.37. ** The top gainer in the Hang Seng was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which gained 5.91%, while the biggest loser was CITIC Ltd, which fell 6.47%.

** Some investors said the market also looked forward to additional economic stimulus from Washington. Republicans and Democrats in Congress remained unable to reach agreement on fresh relief for a pandemic-hit U.S. economy on Wednesday, however, there were early signs that a $908 billion bipartisan proposal could be gaining traction as a negotiating tool.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.27%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.03%.