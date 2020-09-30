TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 16.8% in August, urban rate 19.6%

BOGOTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate rose to 19.6% in August, from 11.4% in the same month of 2019, the government statistics agency said on Wednesday, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities. The national unemployment rate was 16.8%, up from 10.8% a year earlier, the DANE agency said. The Andean country entered a national lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in late March, lifting it at the end of August. The quarantine shuttered thousands of businesses across the country. Colombia then moved into a "selective quarantine" which bars large crowds. It will run until the end of October. The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is in large cities. Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping periods and vacation months. For the full report go to: here Urban National Unemployment Unemployment August 19.6 16.8 July 24.7 20.2 June 24.9 19.8 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)