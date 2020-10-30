Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 15.8% in September, urban rate 18.3%

By Reuters Staff

    BOGOTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
rose to 18.3% in September, from 10.1% in the same month of
2019, the government statistics agency said on Friday, based on
surveys in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate was 15.8%, up from 10.2% a
year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    More than five months of national coronavirus lockdown
earlier this year shuttered thousands of businesses across the
country. Colombia remains in a "selective quarantine" which will
run until the end of November.
    The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is
in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
    For the full report go to: here

              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 September    18.3            15.8
 August       19.6            16.8
 July         24.7            20.2
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

