Oct 19 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Monday it would buy Permian-focused driller Concho Resources Inc for $9.7 billion, the largest shale deal this year as oil and gas producers turn to consolidation to survive slowdown in oil prices and demand.

Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips for each share held. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)