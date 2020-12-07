ContourGlobal to buy power plants in US, Trinidad and Tobago for $837 mln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - London-listed power generator ContourGlobal said on Monday it will buy contracted operating power plants in the United States and Trinidad and Tobago for $837 million, as it expands into these markets.

The company said it will buy a portfolio of natural gas-fired and combined heat and power assets totalling 1,502 MW from Western Generation Partners on a debt and cash free-basis. (refini.tv/3qLasx4) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)