Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** French waste and water management group Suez reiterated its opposition to Veolia’s offer for Engie’s stake in the company, and said it was looking at alternatives.

** India’s Reliance Industries is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg News reported, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter.

** Swedish global investment company EQT AB has agreed to acquire Idealista, the leading online real estate classified ads platform in southern Europe, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.54 billion), the company said.

** Chinese firms Joyoung and Gree Electric are among those eyeing the domestic appliances business of Dutch conglomerate Philips’ in a deal worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

** BP entered the offshore wind market with a $1.1 billion deal to buy 50% stakes in two U.S. developments from Norway’s Equinor, a significant step by the oil firm towards its energy transition goals.

** Brazilian food retailer GPA is considering spinning off its Assai wholesale unit via an initial public offering, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

** Biosev SA, a Brazilian sugar and ethanol firm controlled by commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, is in preliminary talks regarding a potential tie-up with Raizen, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

** U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern has rejected a $20 billion takeover offer from an investor group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.