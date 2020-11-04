Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks move up in nervous trade as U.S. vote on knife-edge

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * Asian FX lose ground as dollar claws back losses
    * Mexican peso swings wildly in volatile trade
    * Philippine shares gain the most 

    Nov 4 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks scored small gains
and currencies were broadly weaker as early projections of the
U.S. presidential election hinted at a tighter race, sparking a
bout of volatility across financial markets. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic
rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida, 
Edison Research said on Tuesday, while other competitive swing
states that will help decide the election outcome, such as
Georgia and North Carolina, remained up in the air.
    
    Share markets in the region closely tracked U.S. stock
futures, which swung wildly as early election results
from different states began to trickle in, but the final outcome
may not be known for days. 
    South Korea's KOSPI was up half a percent, after
largely swinging between positive and negative territory, while
Singapore shares were marginally higher. 
    An unclear result, one with no immediate outcome or one
showing split party control, would throw more doubt on the
prospects for a coronavirus relief package that could help
revive an economy decimated by the pandemic.
    Analysts have said a Biden victory could weaken the dollar
and lift trade-exposed currencies, as it is expected to adopt a
less combative stance on the region's economic engine, China,
and a steadier foreign and trade policy overall.   
    Biden, who has held a consistent lead in national opinion
polls, still has multiple paths to the 270 Electoral College
votes he needs to win without Florida, and took the lead in
other battleground states. 
    Most Asian currencies traded lower after the U.S. dollar
pared earlier losses, with the Singapore dollar, South
Korean won and Chinese yuan down the most.
    The Mexican peso, highly sensitive to both political
and economic developments of the United States, its closest
trading partner, also swung wildly in volatile trade. It was
last down 1.8%.  
    Taiwan's dollar stood out once again with a more
than 1% rise, and the Indonesian rupiah at a near
three-month high against the U.S. dollar.
    Elsewhere, Philippine shares topped gains among
regional stock markets after data showed the country posted its
first monthly rise in exports since February, as the government
gradually reopened the pandemic-hit economy.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 1 basis
point at 1.4%
    ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Bloomberry
Resorts Corp up 4.34% at 7.7 peso, Metropolitan Bank
and Trust Co up 3.07% at 41.95 peso, Robinsons Land
Corp up 2.89% at 15.64 peso
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd up 2.44% at S$2.1, Singapore
Technologies Engineering Ltd up 1.14% at S$3.56, SATS
Ltd up 0.97% at S$3.13
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                        
 currencies at   0217 GMT                                 
 COUNTRY   FX RIC        FX     FX        INDEX   STOCKS  STOCKS
                      DAILY  YTD %               DAILY %   YTD %
                          %                               
 Japan                -0.10  +3.87                  1.73    0.17
 China     <CNY=CFXS  -0.35  +3.92                  0.05    7.30
           >                                              
 India                 0.00  -4.07                  0.00   -2.90
 Indonesi             +0.62  -4.14                  0.31  -17.84
 a                                                        
 Malaysia             -0.12  -1.68                  0.45   -7.60
 Philippi             -0.06  +4.76                  0.76  -18.31
 nes                                                      
 S.Korea   <KRW=KFTC  -0.23  +1.73                  0.51    7.17
           >                                              
 Singapor             -0.32  -1.44                  0.18  -22.38
 e                                                        
 Taiwan               +1.10  +5.24                  0.41    6.60
 Thailand             -0.13  -3.76                  0.00  -22.70
 



 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

