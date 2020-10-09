EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies up for the week, Brazil leads gains

* Brazil's real outperforms Latam peers for the week * Chilean peso among few weekly decliners in Latam * Argentina central bank to lower Leliq rate, hike repo rate By Shreyashi Sanyal Oct 9 (Reuters) - Most major currencies in Latin American were set to end the week higher on Friday, with Brazil's real leading gains after economic data through the week showed signs of improvement, while a weaker dollar also offered support. The real strengthened 1.3%, heading for its first weekly gain in five as data showed a pick-up in Brazil's services sector last month. Another report showed a record reading on retail sales for August. Investors, however, worried about Brazil's public finances after the introduction of a new fiscal bill, called Renda Cidada, fanned fears about the government overshooting its spending limit. FX analysts at Commerzbank said that given the uncertainty about the pandemic's progression and its economic impact, it is unlikely that disagreements about the consolidation of national finances will be resolved soon. Mexico's peso was on track for its second week of gains after the country's government unveiled an infrastructure investment plan worth nearly $14 billion earlier in the week. Latam currencies also got a lift from the dollar, which fell to three-week lows on Friday as optimism that a deal for new U.S. stimulus would be reached, and as investors bet that Democrat Joe Biden is more likely to win the U.S. presidency and offer a larger economic package. Analysts say a Democratic sweep could also bode well for emerging markets. "Biden is a much more risk friendly candidate, given his international credentials for multilateralism and predictability and a far less disruptive trade policy," said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank. The Colombian peso also headed for weekly gains, getting a boost from rising oil prices. Chile's peso was among the few losers for the week, as it tracked lower prices of copper, its main export, for the week. Argentina's peso edged higher. The country's central bank will lower the benchmark Leliq rate to 37%, from the previous level of 38%, it said on Thursday, while raising the passive repo rate 3 points to 27%, part of a wider interest rate harmonizing push. The bank said the repo rate increase and alignment of the 'Leliq' rate with Treasury instruments will boost their effectiveness in influencing short-term rates. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1125.36 0.71 MSCI LatAm 1933.87 1.7 Brazil Bovespa 97524.24 -0.4 Mexico IPC 38541.13 0.36 Chile IPSA 3656.53 0.17 Argentina MerVal 45378.78 -0.227 Colombia COLCAP 1186.14 -0.02 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5180 1.27 Mexico peso 21.2002 0.81 Chile peso 794.9 0.42 Colombia peso 3821.99 0.41 Peru sol 3.5677 0.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 77.0900 0.05 Argentina peso (parallel) 158 0.00 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)