Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Real up as Brazil, U.S. reinforce trade ties; China data lifts mood

By Shreyashi Sanyal

0 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Brazilian real breaks four-day losing streak 
    * Brazil GDP to shrink 4% this year -officials
    * China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns
    * Bolivia's socialists seal comeback win after tumultuous
year

 (Updates prices throughout, adds bullets)
    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real firmed on Monday after
the United States and Brazil agreed on steps to facilitate trade
and investment in Latin America's biggest economy, while other
currencies in the region were lifted by encouraging data from
China. 
    The real gained 0.6%, to rise for the first in
five days after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced, at
a virtual summit organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the
three agreements to ensure good business practices and to stop
corruption.
    Brazil's economy minister, Paulo Guedes, said the economy
will shrink by 4% this year, less than the government's official
forecast of a 4.7% decline, reiterating that this year's
emergency public spending will not morph into "inexcusable"
permanent spending in coming years.
    The news soothed some worries about the Brazilian
government's ability to fund a new fiscal program without
overshooting its spending cap. 
    "There is room for fiscal risk premia to compress in BRL,
though the risk is high that the rally runs out of steam as 2021
progresses, given the large fiscal drag hitting growth hard,"
emerging markets FX strategists at J.P. Morgan wrote in a note. 
    Data from China showed the country's economic recovery
accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their
coronavirus caution.
    China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9% in
July-September from a year earlier, slower than the 5.2%
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll but faster than second
quarter's 3.2% growth. The country remains the biggest importer
of Latin American agricultural and metal products.  
    "Market sentiment is lifted by solid economic data out of
China. While the GDP numbers for the third quarter missed
expectations, industrial production and retail sales figures are
still pointing to a healthy recovery," said Milan Cutkovic,
Market Analyst at Axi.
    The Mexican peso slipped 0.5%, with a Reuters poll
showing domestic annual inflation rate has likely accelerated
slightly in the first half of October, thanks to higher prices
for electricity, gasoline as well as fruit and vegetables.

    Colombia's peso pared gains after data showed its
economy contracted 10.6% in August compared to the same month a
year earlier.
    Bond market brokers marked up prices on some of Venezuela's
battered debt more than four-fold after a U.S. judge dealt a
major blow to opposition leader Juan Guaido's efforts to have
the bonds at the center of the dispute declared invalid.

    The bonds belong to Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos
de Venezuela (PDVSA), backed by half of the shares of the parent
company of the firm's U.S. refining arm, Citgo Petroleum, and
have been languishing at just over 10% of their face value after
severe U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan debt. [] 
    Bolivia's socialists all but sealed a dramatic election
comeback after their centrist rival Carlos Mesa conceded the
vote, with several unofficial vote counts giving the party of
ousted leader Evo Morales an unassailable 20 percentage-point
lead.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT:
    
     Stock indexes             Latest   Daily %
                                        change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1126.87     0.25
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1907.75     0.52
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               98651.07     0.35
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   37665.72    -0.56
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3631.80    -0.24
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             49252.74    0.466
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1174.94     0.27
                                        
                                               
        Currencies             Latest   Daily %
                                        change
 Brazil real                    5.6000     0.08
                                        
 Mexico peso                   21.2212    -0.46
                                        
 Chile peso                      787.2     1.12
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3842.75     0.09
 Peru sol                       3.5898    -0.14
                                        
 Argentina peso (interbank)    77.5700    -0.05
                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)         177     0.56
                                        
 
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up