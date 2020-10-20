Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia's peso leads rise among Latam FX after approving 2021 budget

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Colombia's congress approves biggest ever budget for 2021
    * Latam recovery in doubt on fiscal woes, confidence shaky -
poll
    * U.S., Brazil aim to double bilateral trade in 5 years 
    * Sao Paulo stocks jump 2% as banks surge on recovery hopes

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso rose the most among Latin
American currencies on Tuesday after the country approved its
largest ever budget for next year, while Brazil's Bovespa stock
index led gains in the region.
    The peso rose 0.5% against a weaker dollar after the
final approval to a 314 trillion peso ($81.7 billion) budget for
next year by the country's congress, which is 8.3% higher than
this year's.
    Brazil's real was flat, giving back gains made
earlier in the day after U.S. ambassador to Brazil, Todd
Chapman, said the U.S. and Brazil aim to double bilateral trade
in the next five years from around $100 billion currently.

    This comes a day after investors cheered positive comments
by Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and the two countries
agreed on steps to facilitate trade and investment in Latin
America's biggest economy. 
    "Guedes essentially emphasized that the government's
commitment to fiscal rectitude and that the president will stand
behind the Economy Ministry," said emerging markets FX
strategists at Citigroup. 
    A Reuters poll showed Latin America's tentative economic
recovery from the coronavirus-related recession faces increasing
doubts over gigantic budget gaps and dwindling investor
confidence.
    The poll says confidence is waning among investors despite
Brazil and Mexico's flattening COVID-19 curves and their
economies showing signs of life. 
    Most of Brazil's turnaround is fueled by a massive spending
push, which has raised questions about its government's ability
to break through its spending ceiling. 
    Mexico's peso added 0.3%, while the Chilean peso
 firmed 0.2%. 
    Brazil's real has fallen nearly 28% this year, the biggest
decliner among major Latin American currencies, while Mexico's
peso shed 10.5% so far in 2020.  
    Business confidence has taken a hit in Mexico due to its
government's rigid policy but a recent unveiling of a nearly $14
billion infrastructure investment plan has been well received by
investors. 
    Sao Paulo stocks jumped nearly 2% as shares of
lenders were lifted by hopes of a recovery in the third quarter,
with analysts projecting less money being set aside for bad
loans.
    Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA
 were up 4% and 4.8%, respectively, while units in
Banco Santander Brasil rose 2.9% and shares in Banco do Brasil
SA gained 3.76%. 
    In other news, cross-border lending to emerging markets fell
in the second quarter for the first time since 2016, mainly
driven by a decline of $43 billion in Latin America and the
Caribbean, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:
    
          Stock indexes                  Latest   Daily %
                                                  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1133.92     0.59
 MSCI LatAm                              1944.00     1.77
 Brazil Bovespa                        100559.88     1.93
 Mexico IPC                             38132.98     1.27
 Chile IPSA                              3672.92     1.13
 Argentina MerVal                       49643.37    0.979
 Colombia COLCAP                         1183.04     0.69
                                                         
             Currencies                  Latest   Daily %
                                                  change
 Brazil real                              5.6113    -0.12
 Mexico peso                             21.1150     0.35
 Chile peso                                785.7     0.19
 Colombia peso                              3823     0.52
 Peru sol                                  3.599    -0.26
 Argentina peso (interbank)              77.6600    -0.10
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)                   176     2.84
                                                  
 
    
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)

