Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso gains; Colombian peso winner of the week

By Ambar Warrick, Shreyashi Sanyal

    * Colombian peso set to add 2% this week
    * Peruvian sol logs steep weekly losses
    * Brazil's real rises on positive economic data

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Friday after the
central bank held interest rates steady, while most other Latin
American currencies fell and were set for weekly losses as
initial optimism over a coronavirus vaccine gave way to
uncertainty over its delivery.
    The peso rose 1.4% after the bank left rates
unchanged on Thursday, saying that it gave policymakers more
options to establish inflation trends and observe the country's
economic recovery.
    Still, the currency was set to end the week largely flat,
having pared most of its initial gains this week on optimism
over the vaccine and expectations of stabler U.S. trade policy
after Joe Biden's presidency win.
    Brazil's real gained 0.1% after a central bank
survey showed the country's economic activity rose more than
expected in September, pointing to a strong performance in the
third quarter. 
    The real was set to lose slightly for the week.
    Colombia's peso edged higher for the day and was set
to outperform its peers for the week with a 2% gain, recently
taking support from the government trimming its expectations for
an economic contraction in 2020.
    The country also outlined regulatory changes for pension
funds to have more flexibility about investment options, in
order to increase liquidity and help an economic recovery.

    "I personally think Colombia is very well placed. It's one
of the few economies in the region that actually accelerated in
2019 and was poised to grow 4% pre-COVID shock," Eduardo Suarez,
Vice-President of Latin America Economics at Scotiabank, told
the Reuters Global Markets Forum. 
    "It has an advantage that it has less uncertainty due to
politics than other countries in the region."
    While emerging markets are set to eventually benefit from
risk-driven capital inflows with the advent of a vaccine, they
are likely to face short-term headwinds from uncertainty over
when the vaccine will be released.
    Peru's sol was set for steep weekly losses after the
ouster of President Martin Vizcarra sparked political unrest in
the country.
    Argentina's central bank hiked interest rates on Thursday to
rein in rampant inflation. But the peso showed little
reaction, given that it is subject to strict capital controls.
 
    Latin American stocks rose 0.9%, set to gain
for the week as expectations of easy monetary policy saw
yield-hungry investors buying into equities. 
    Elsewhere, Russia raised 2 billion euros ($2.36 billion) in
Eurobonds on Thursday as it tapped the global debt market for
the first time this year.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1834 GMT:
 
          Stock indexes                  Latest   Daily %
                                                  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1189.22      0.6
 MSCI LatAm                              2089.12     0.86
 Brazil Bovespa                        104586.72     2.03
 Mexico IPC                             40353.56     0.04
 Chile IPSA                              4001.85     2.18
 Argentina MerVal                       49922.71    0.746
 Colombia COLCAP                         1210.86      0.3
                                                         
             Currencies                  Latest   Daily %
                                                  change
 Brazil real                              5.4750     0.05
 Mexico peso                             20.3827     1.23
 Chile peso                                  766    -0.80
 Colombia peso                            3640.7     0.02
 Peru sol                                 3.6408    -0.03
 Argentina peso (interbank)              79.7400    -0.21
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)                   168    -0.60
                                                  
 
