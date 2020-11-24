Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets shine as U.S. politics spark risk rally

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped on Tuesday, leading
gains among Latin American currencies after U.S. President
Donald Trump cleared the way for a smooth White House
transition, adding to recent market optimism about the rollout
of COVID-19 vaccines.
    The real, among the worst-hit developing world
currencies, has shed over 25% versus the dollar this year,
hammered by record low interest rates and concerns about
Brazil's fiscal health amid a surge in coronavirus infection
rates.
    The South American country has reported the world's third
worst outbreak of the virus, behind only the United States and
India.
    The upbeat global mood, however, drove the currency up
almost 0.7% to 5.3987 per dollar.
    Data showed Brazil's annual rate of inflation accelerated to
4.2% in mid-November, above the central bank's year-end target,
lending weight to the recent raising of average interest rate
forecasts by economists.
    Sao Paulo shares also jumped 1.2% to touch their
highest since early March, lifted by strong gains for state-run
oil firm Petrobras which is set to lay out its
2021-2025 strategic plan on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
    Lenders like Itau Unibanco, Banco Bradesco
 and Banco do Brasil rose more than 2%,
providing the biggest boost to the index.
    The wider Latin American equities index also
gained over 1%.
    The Mexican peso rose 0.3% to hold near its strongest
levels since early March. The currency has been among the
biggest beneficiaries of easing U.S. political uncertainty and
recent news on vaccine breakthroughs.
    The Trump administration on Monday gave President-elect Joe
Biden access to critical resources that will enable him to take
the reins of power in January, ending weeks of political
uncertainty in Washington and driving the safe-haven dollar
down.
    Meanwhile, Peru said an eager market had soaked up its offer
of $4 billion worth of debt, including a rare century bond as it
scrambles to raise funds to soften the economic fallout from the
coronavirus crisis.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                                       Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    1222.21        0.14
 MSCI LatAm                               2200.87        1.21
 Brazil Bovespa                         108487.94        1.03
 Mexico IPC                                     -           -
 Chile IPSA                               4160.28         0.7
 Argentina MerVal                        52545.00       2.044
 Colombia COLCAP                          1259.15         0.9 Currencies                  Latest       Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                               5.3987        0.66
 Mexico peso                              20.0932        0.34
 Chile peso                                 774.2       -0.15
 Colombia peso                             3643.4        0.06
 Peru sol                                   3.604        0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)               80.6900       -0.41
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)

