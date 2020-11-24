Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX gains; stocks rally

By Ambar Warrick, Sruthi Shankar

    * Real adds 0.9%
    * Mexican, Colombian pesos gain on higher oil prices
    * Mexican economy to benefit from U.S. reopening- Analyst

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains across Latin
American currencies on Tuesday, while stocks rallied after U.S.
President Donald Trump cleared the way for a smooth White House
transition, adding to recent market optimism about the prospect
of COVID-19 vaccines.
    The real added about 0.9% to the dollar as increased
October tax revenues painted an encouraging picture of  economic
recovery.
    But the currency has widely underperformed its regional
peers this year, due to record-low interest rates, rising
coronavirus cases and concerns over surging government debt.
    Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said the government was
taking on large quantities of debt, leaving virtually no room to
increase fiscal spending.
    The South American country also has the world's third worst
outbreak of the virus, behind only the United States and India.

    Data showed Brazil's annual rate of inflation accelerated to
4.2% in mid-November, above the central bank's year-end target,
lending weight to the recent raising of average interest rate
forecasts by economists.
    Sao Paulo shares jumped to a near nine-month high,
while the wider Latin American equities index
rose more than 2%, tracking gains on Wall Street.
    A spike in oil prices spurred gains in the currencies of
crude exporters Mexico and Colombia.
    The Mexican peso rose 0.5% to hold near its strongest
levels since early March. The currency has been among the
biggest beneficiaries of easing U.S. political uncertainty and
news on vaccine breakthroughs this month.
    "With Mexico’s dominant trading partner– the buyer of
roughly 80% of Mexican exports– likely to vaccinate key segments
of its population by mid-2021, a rebounding US economy should
help to bolster Mexico’s outlook," analysts at TS Lombard wrote
in a note.
    The Trump administration on Monday gave President-elect Joe
Biden access to critical resources that will enable him to take
the reins of power in January, ending weeks of political
uncertainty in Washington and driving the safe-haven dollar
down.
    Meanwhile, Peru said an eager market had soaked up its offer
of $4 billion worth of debt, including a rare century bond as it
scrambles to raise funds to soften the economic fallout from the
coronavirus crisis.
    Argentine stocks surged more than 5% in catch-up
trade, while data showed that economic activity in the country
contracted lesser-than-expected in September.
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest       Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1225.32                   0.39
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2228.32                   2.47
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              109810.68                   2.26
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   42874.95                   1.44
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4197.36                    1.6
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             54249.10                  5.354
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1271.20                   1.86 Currencies             Latest       Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3842                   0.93
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.0560                   0.53
                                        
 Chile peso                        774                  -0.13
                                        
 Colombia peso                    3634                   0.32
 Peru sol                        3.609                  -0.14
                                        
 Argentina peso                80.6800                  -0.40
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Grant McCool)

