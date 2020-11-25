EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real jumps 1%, Latam stocks subdued after rally

* Real firms for a second day * Copper surge supports Chile's peso * Mexican peso eases from 9-month high By Sruthi Shankar Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped again on Wednesday, outperforming its Latin American peers on improving economic data and continued optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. politics. Brazil's real firmed for a second session, rising over 1%after figures showed the country's current account deficit narrowed to its smallest in 2-1/2 years in October, helped by a bigger-than-expected surplus in goods trade. Worries about Brazil's fiscal health, record-low interest rates and a second wave of coronavirus cases have hammered the real this year, but a brighter global mood has boosted the currency by more than 7% in November. The Chilean peso rose 0.3% as a surge in copper prices to near seven-year highs supported the currency of the world's top copper producer. The Colombian peso gained 0.6% , but the Mexican peso eased from nine-month highs. Investors have rushed to riskier emerging market assets in recent weeks after positive data on COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, while news that U.S. President Donald Trump began cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team ended weeks of political uncertainty in Washington. "While there has been already very strong positive news flow surrounding the vaccine, we do not believe that the vaccine trade is already done yet," Citi's Dirk Willer said in a note. "Pullbacks, maybe related to month end equity selling, should be seen as a buying opportunity." Stocks in the region edged higher, but Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC slipped almost 0.3%. A Reuters poll showed Brazilian stocks will reach pre-pandemic levels by the middle of next year, but concern about the impact of a resurgent pandemic could limit the recovery. The index is predicted to close this year at 108,000 points. It was last trading at 109,517. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1217.39 -0.7 MSCI LatAm 2236.67 0.45 Brazil Bovespa 109517.84 -0.24 Mexico IPC 42590.89 -0.34 Chile IPSA 4200.68 0.08 Argentina MerVal 54697.84 1.038 Colombia COLCAP 1266.46 -0.33 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3201 1.02 Mexico peso 20.0815 -0.42 Chile peso 771.1 0.30 Colombia peso 3612.17 0.60 Peru sol 3.6078 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 80.7800 -0.10 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)