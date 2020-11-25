Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mercados

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso outpaces Latam FX as copper prices spike

By Sruthi Shankar, Ambar Warrick

0 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Copper prices hit 7-year peak
    * Real firms for a second day 
    * Mexican peso muted after dismal growth forecast

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - A spike in copper prices saw Chile's peso
outperforming Latin American currencies on Wednesday, while most
other regional stocks and units continued to grind higher on
optimism over a coronavirus vaccine. 
    The peso jumped 1.2% to the dollar and was set for
its best day in more than one month. Prices of copper, Chile's
top export, reached a seven-year peak on expectations of strong
demand from major buyer China.
    A pickup in Chinese industrial activity has improved the
outlook for commodity demand, spurring gains in oil and metal
prices.
    The Colombian peso gained 0.5% as oil prices rose.

    But gains in oil exporter Mexico's currency were held
back after the central bank revised down its outlook for 2021
economic growth, but also tempered its most pessimistic views
about growth this year despite the damage from the pandemic.

    Investors have rushed to riskier emerging market assets in
recent weeks after positive data on COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
and signs of stability in U.S. politics. But the economic
ructions from the outbreak continue to be felt.
    Growing infection rates in the Americas also raised concerns
over possible new lockdown measures to curb the spread of the
novel coronavirus.
    Brazil's real firmed for a second session, rising about
1%after figures showed the country's current account deficit
narrowed to its smallest in 2-1/2 years in October, helped by a
bigger-than-expected surplus in goods trade.  
    Worries about Brazil's fiscal health, record-low interest
rates and a second wave of coronavirus cases have hammered the
real this year, but a brighter global mood has boosted the
currency by more than 7% in November.
    "While there has been already very strong positive news flow
surrounding the vaccine, we do not believe that the vaccine
trade is already done yet," Citi's Dirk Willer said in a note.
    "Pullbacks, maybe related to month end equity selling,
should be seen as a buying opportunity." 
    Stocks in the region edged higher, with
Brazil's Bovespa index adding about 0.4%.
     A Reuters poll showed Brazilian stocks will reach
pre-pandemic levels by the middle of next year, but concern
about the impact of a resurgent pandemic could limit the
recovery.
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1218.94              -0.58
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2243.12               0.74
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              110352.93               0.52
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   42319.68              -0.98
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4135.16              -1.48
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             54238.77               0.19
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1264.24               -0.5 Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3212               1.00
                                        
 Mexico peso                   19.9730               0.13
                                        
 Chile peso                      764.4               1.18
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3615.7               0.51
 Peru sol                        3.603               0.17
                                        
 Argentina peso                80.7900              -0.11
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and  Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up